After Manchester United’s stunning demolition of Bournemouth at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford was quick to shower praise on one of his colleagues.

Mason Greenwood has had to bide his time before being given his chance by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and now the teenager looks to be undroppable in his current form.

Two goals in the 5-2 win against the south coast side showed his attacking prowess, and alongside Rashford and Anthony Martial, Greenwood is playing himself into a regular starting role.

“The lads enjoyed it today. Definitely exciting times,” Rashford said to the TV cameras after the game, cited by the Daily Express.

“It doesn’t matter who scores as long as we are scoring and picking up points in the table.

“It is always positive for teams if their forwards are scoring. It is important now to push on until the end of the season.”

“Left foot, right foot he (Greenwood) can finish. Both sides are comfortable for him.

“I don’t want to put too much emphasis on him, just let him play his football and that he is what he does. It is a big bonus to have him in the squad.”

The win now means that United are unbeaten in nine in the English top flight, per transfermarkt, and the upturn in results since the turn of the year has given the Red Devils a real chance at Champions League qualification for 2020/21.

That has to be the aim now for the Norwegian and his squad, as it will allow the club to continue to progress and potentially be more attractive to any new signings.