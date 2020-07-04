Klopp confident Liverpool’s ‘better challenge’ will stop stars from leaving

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp suggests that the ‘better challenge’ of creating a successful title-winning Liverpool dynasty for years to come will keep the Anfield outfit’s best players at the club in the coming seasons, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Liverpool have now added the Premier League trophy to last season’s Champions League trophy apart from winning the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup this season.

However, the Reds’ success hasn’t stopped rumours of their star players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leaving the club despite the pair being contracted to Liverpool until 2023.

Now, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp reckons that creating a successful Liverpool side for years to come will keep his star players at the club for the coming seasons.

Speaking about his project for the coming seasons and what he intends for his current squad, as cited in the Mirror, Klopp said:

“Tell me a better challenge than being successful with Liverpool FC?

“There are a lot of big clubs, but if you go to Madrid or Barcelona, you win the league six or seven times in 15 years,

“Bayern win it nine times and Juventus is similar. These are great achievements but what is really interesting is to make an impact here.

“We try everything to be a really exciting club and to make a really exciting story that everyone wants to be a part of.

“The plan is for the players to look back and say … one of the most important days of my life was the day I signed for Liverpool.”

It’s certain that what Jurgen Klopp is aiming for at Liverpool is to build a successful dynasty that wins titles consistently and if the German boss succeeds in holding on to his best players, the club could go on to win more titles in the coming seasons and cement their place in football history.