According to Empire of the Kop via Argentine outlet VarskySports, Liverpool will agree the €35m (£31.5m) signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in the next week.

VarskySports’ massive update comes just days after Spanish publication Sport reported out of the blue that the 29-year-old was close to a move to the Reds.

VarskySports also reference the same fee that Sport did with the €35m (£31.5m) figure, the Spanish outlet claimed that Liverpool would structure a deal which would see they pay this fee in instalments.

VarskySports are a South American source that don’t tend to break Premier League news like this but they’re certainly reliable, Empire of the Kop point to the fact that they broke news of Mario Balotelli’s move to Anfield, as well as Sadio Mane’s.

Durante la próxima semana quedaría acordada la llegada de Thiago Alcántara a Liverpool ???????. El pase se cerraría en 35 millones de euros ?. pic.twitter.com/4mZgbwzUih — VarskySports (@VarskySports) July 3, 2020

Bild’s reliable Christian Falk also intensified the rumours yesterday by suggesting that the Bayern dressing room are talking about the links.

Bayern chief Karl Heinz Rummenigge also told Bild that the Spain international wishes to leave the Bavarians, confirming that if this remains the case that Thiago will be sold.

Thiago would certainly add a different dimension to Liverpool’s midfield, the deep-lying playmaker would add more creativity to the Premier League champions’ ranks in the middle of the park.

There’s no doubting that the Barcelona academy graduate is one of the best in his role, he’s definitely one of the best passers of the ball in world football full stop.

Thiago has bagged three goals and two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.