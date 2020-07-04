A first English top-flight title win has been 30 years in the making for Liverpool, and they’ll have to wait a little bit longer before they can lift the trophy in celebration.

The sight of Jordan Henderson moving towards centre stage, back to the stands and a little run on the spot pre-lift has become a familiar sight.

When he does the same with regards to the Premier League, the sensations are likely to be a lot different.

Both because of the immense relief of a job well done after so long, as well as the fact that there will be hardly anyone allowed to watch it live at Anfield.

The game against Chelsea is when Jurgen Klopp’s squad will finally get their hands on the trophy, but the date of the game has been put back according to the Daily Star.

Chelsea will now play Man United in the FA Cup on the original date that they should’ve played Liverpool, with the Reds’ final Premier League home fixture against the Blues coming in the following midweek, on Wednesday, July 22.

It’s bound to be worth the wait!