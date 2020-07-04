Manchester United are in talks to hand midfield stalwart Nemanja Matic an extension beyond 2021, according to a report in the Express.

The Serbian midfielder was to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window but a string of good performances sitting in front of the United back four have seen the 31-year-old firmly fixed in Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans going forward.

Matic has excelled in his role as a holding midfielder allowing the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to operate more effectively further forward in United’s attack.

The Serbian has featured ahead of Scott McTominay and Fred in United’s last two Premier League games against Sheffield United and Brighton and helped United to victory in both games.

Now, according to the Express via The Athletic, Matic could be rewarded with a new contract extension at the end of the season.

It would certainly make sense for Solskjaer to sign Matic on for longer given that he is still putting in good performances for the club.

The Serbian has been instrumental in United’s good run of form since the restart of the Premier League and could now stay on at Old Trafford for longer.