Manchester United rising star Mason Greenwood netted a brace in the Red Devils’ 5-2 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League and managed to create a stat that makes impressive reading.

In scoring two goals against Bournemouth, Greenwood’s tally of Premier League goals this season went up to 8.

While this tweet was sent before Greenwood got his second of the game, it clearly shows the gulf between the United youngster and the rest of the teenagers in the Premier League.

As seen in the tweet below, the stat states that Greenwood has scored as many goals as all the teenagers currently playing in the Premier League combined and has now gone ahead of them with his total tally of 8 goals scored for Manchester United so far this season.

Premier League goals this season: 7 – Mason Greenwood 7 – Every other teenager in the competition combined This kid is something else. ? pic.twitter.com/D5U5SfQEfP — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 4, 2020

Greenwood has outscored every other teenager in the Premier League by a huge margin on an individual basis and the youngster will surely look to improve his goal tally for the Red Devils before the end of the current season.