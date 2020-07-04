Personal terms agreed: Liverpool make big progress on €35m transfer of Thiago

According to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich maestro Thiago Alcantara.

Palmeri claims that the Reds are preparing to table a bid to the Bavarians in the next few days, with the Anfield outfit keen on signing the ace for an initial €30m plus €5m in add-ons.

Sport reported completely out of the blue a couple that the 29-year-old was close to a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Liverpool said to be structuring a deal that will see them pay the fee in instalments.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Thiago Alcántara. Bid to Bayern to be tabled in next days: approx 35m€, Liverpool wanting to get 30m€ + 5m€ bonus — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 4, 2020

This comes just hours after Empire of the Kop via Argentine outlet VarskySports claimed that the midfielder would complete a deal to head to Merseyside in the next week.

Bayern chief Karl Heinz Rummenigge also recently told Bild that the Spain international wishes to leave the Bavarians, confirming that if this remains the case that Thiago will be sold.

The Thiago rumours have really gone into overdrive, the central midfielder has dominated the Liverpool rumours for a couple of days now.

The Barcelona academy graduate is one of the best passers of the ball in world football so the Reds may be close to getting themselves another game-changer to add to an already phenomenal side.

Thiago has bagged three goals and two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

The deep-lying playmaker would offer a different level of creativity than the Reds’ current central midfield options, if Klopp’s attack was one of the best before just wait till they start getting supplied by a player of Thiago’s calibre.