(Photo) – Man United’s Paul Pogba uses new haircut to represent Black Lives Matter movement

Just before kick-off for Manchester United’s clash against Bournemouth, the World Cup winner was pictured with a new haircut which includes a powerful message.

The midfielder has had the power fist shaved in the side of his head, this has been one of the most powerful symbols used to support the Black Lives Matter movement for over 50 years.

The murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minnesota, Minneapolis has sparked worldwide reaction to the vile actions, with the battle against racial injustice at its biggest height in decades.

Paul Pogba's new haircut is repping the Black Lives Matter movement pic.twitter.com/eSBfo5oDjT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2020

Pogba’s used his platform for great causes before and this is no different, it’s wonderful to see that the world’s biggest athletes now feel as though they don’t have to shy away from combating injustice.