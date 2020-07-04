According to French outlet Le10Sport, Carlo Ancelotti has earmarked Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma as a target as Everton looks to boost their defensive ranks this summer.

Le10Sport add that the Toffees are now eyeing Zouma after moves for other targets looked unlikely, it’s added that Leicester are also keen on the 25-year-old.

Zouma, who is contracted until 2023, spent last season on loan with Everton. The Frenchman made 36 appearances for the Toffees, with BBC Sport reporting that they wanted to sign the ace permanently.

The Express report via TF1 that the Blues value Zouma at €30m, which seems fairly steep, but the west London outfit have a knack for getting more than many would’ve bargained for when it comes to sales.

Zouma has returned from his spell in Merseyside to play an important role for Frank Lampard’s side, with the Frenchman making 34 appearances this season.

Zouma has looked pretty decent during the campaign, he’s matured from the raw talent that arrived from Saint-Etienne some years ago, the ace always gives it his all and is very physical.

The ace’s large frame and brilliant strength, accompanied with his growing understanding of defending, make Zouma an ideal option for Ancelotti’s side.

Everton only have three senior centre-back options right now with Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina – Zouma would be a great addition to these ranks.

Keane is a ball-playing defender, Holgate is of the all-around modern mould and Mina is similar to Zouma in the sense that he’s purely focused on defending – with the ace being the side’s biggest physical presence at the back.

Whilst there appears to be interest in Zouma, perhaps Chelsea should focus on moving on someone like Andreas Christensen, whose endured quite a difficult season.