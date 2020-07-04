Scholes suggests Man United are this many signings away from closing gap on Liverpool

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes reckons that the Red Devils are two signings away from closing the gap on current Premier League champions Liverpool, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

United haven’t challenged for the Premier League title in recent seasons and the Red Devils find themselves in fifth place in the league table 34 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

However, Manchester United legend Scholes suggests that his former club are two signings away from mounting a serious title challenge, as per his latest comments.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live about United’s title chances and future signings in the coming seasons, as cited in the Mirror, Scholes said:

“There is a big gap to close, there’s no doubt about that.”

“The points difference is ridiculous and the quality of Man City obviously is there for everyone to see.”

“I really don’t think they are a million miles away. I know we spoke about four or five players but I think it’s two or three now.”

“I think you are looking at a centre forward, a really classy goal scorer and possibly a centre-half to play next to [Harry] Maguire.”

“Look, I think [Victor] Lindelof has done alright but I just think Maguire with his lack of pace at times (can get caught).”

“If he’s got a really dominant centre-half next to him like a Rio Ferdinand or Jaap Stam who bullies centre forwards I think that would be a big help to the team.”

The Old Trafford outfit are now firmly in the battle for Champions League qualification at the moment but are enjoying a great run of form as things stand.

However, as Scholes suggests, the club could do with a few new signings this summer to bolster their squad so that they can mount a proper title challenge in the coming seasons.

It now remains to be seen as to how United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes about his transfer business this summer.