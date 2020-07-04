According to the Athletic (subscription required), Liverpool should be targeting a move for another left-back this summer, in order to give the Reds a solid backup to Andy Robertson.

The Athletic reiterate that Liverpool’s ‘reluctance’ to spend in the next transfer window rules out high-profile stars, meaning that Jurgen Klopp looks set to once again work his magic to develop talents.

The report highlights that Crewe Alexandra standout Harry Pickering could be an ideal option for the Reds, due to the ace’s very similar style of play to Robertson.

21-year-old Pickering was phenomenal this season, the marauding full-back’s three goals and five assists from the left flank left Crewe sitting second in League Two when the season was halted.

The EFL confirmed earlier this month that League One & Two won’t be returning this season amid the Coronavirus pandemic, this means that Crewe have sealed promotion to the third tier.

The Athletic’s Tom Worville shared the talent’s pizza chart on Twitter and it looks as tasty as a fresh slice of Pepperoni:

Surely Harry Pickering (who?) is getting picked up by a smart PL or Champ club this summer? This is his ? chart, and all metrics are at Premier League levels!?! pic.twitter.com/rrB3cblJ57 — Tom Worville (@Worville) July 2, 2020

The above metrics clearly show that Pickering is a massive contributor in attack, whilst also boasting a reliable ability to win the ball back with his tackling.

The ace’s ‘link-up play volume’ make him an ideal candidate for the Reds as Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold play a key role when it comes to pushing the team forward and creating chances.

Pickering is the exactly the kind of young and hungry talent that Klopp could develop into a solid player, the ace is just 21 so he’s got plenty of time to learn from Robertson and also test himself as a backup or in cup matches that are of less importance to the Anfield outfit.