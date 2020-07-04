It’s fair to say that Frank Lampard has got most things right since he took over the Chelsea hot-seat, but fans of the club are not happy with his snubbing of Jorginho.

The Blues were in fantastic form for the most part against a stubborn Watford side desperate for the points in order to help them stay up in the English top-flight for another season.

With Chelsea two goals to the good at half-time the game was over as a contest at that point, though it wasn’t until injury time before Ross Barkley made absolute sure the three points were heading to West London.

Aside from the goals and the manner of the victory, however, a number of Chelsea supporters took to social media to question why Billy Gilmour came on for N’Golo Kante late in the game and not Jorginho.

Some had suggested that there may be an agenda between the manager and the Brazilian, and TV cameras would show Jorginho looking a little perplexed on the sidelines.

Whether he is still in Lampard’s plans for the 2020/21 campaign will be seen in due course, with the summer transfer window to open shortly.

What’s going on between lamps and Jorginho tho ?? — Olanrewaju Ali (@olanrewaju_v) July 4, 2020

This youth agenda will be Lampards downfall. How is Gilmour ahead of Jorginho?!!! — Nathi (@NattyNicee) July 4, 2020

What’s the agenda against Jorginho? — (Retired) Brigadier General? (@spairog) July 4, 2020

Keeping Jorginho on the bench to play his favorites — MaWuLoLo?? (@kelizag1) July 4, 2020