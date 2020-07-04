Video: Anthony Martial scores spectacular curler for Man United vs Bournemouth

In the first minute of first-half stoppage time in Manchester United’s clash with Bournemouth, Anthony Martial delivered a killer blow to the Cherries with a sensational strike.

Playmaker Bruno Fernandes sent the ball into Martial’s path with a first-time pass, Luke Shaw left the ball for the Frenchman and the forward certainly repaid this faith with a lovely finish.

Martial controlled the ball and dribbled forward, the 24-year-old created space on the edge of the box before curling the ball into the top corner with a perfect strike.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s insane effort below:

Oh my word Anthony Martial that is special ? He has now hit 20 goals in an individual season for the first time in his professional career! The No.9 shirt suits him ? pic.twitter.com/fuY5TpGwxh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 4, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have taken their attacking to the next level since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes sparked an uplift in form.