Video: Barcelona’s Jordi Alba finally gets licence at 31 and drives to training

Barcelona and Spain full-back Jordi Alba drove to training for the first time after getting his driving licence at the age of 31.

As seen in the video below, Alba was filmed driving to training for the very first time as reported by Spanish journalist David Ibanez.

Hoy por primera vez hemos visto a Jordi Alba conduciendo. Ya tiene carné de conducir. Felicidades. Así llegaba muy prudente esta mañana a la ciudad deportiva para el entrenamiento del Barça #fcb #fcblive pic.twitter.com/fJAr5yti5z — David Ibáñez (@DavidIbanez5) July 4, 2020

Alba has now finally driven to training on his own which is sure to spark a laugh or two from his teammates.

While the age of 31 may be a little late to learn to drive, it’s certainly better late than never.