Menu

Video: Barcelona’s Jordi Alba finally gets licence at 31 and drives to training

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona and Spain full-back Jordi Alba drove to training for the first time after getting his driving licence at the age of 31.

As seen in the video below, Alba was filmed driving to training for the very first time as reported by Spanish journalist David Ibanez.

Alba has now finally driven to training on his own which is sure to spark a laugh or two from his teammates.

While the age of 31 may be a little late to learn to drive, it’s certainly better late than never.

More Stories Jordi Alba