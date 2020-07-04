Video – Barkley smashes home Chelsea’s third against Watford

With the game already won against Watford, Chelsea’s Ross Barkley put the icing on the cake by smashing the ball home for his side’s third goal in injury time at Stamford Bridge.

It’s the first time since October 2018, an incredible 34 Premier League games ago, that Barkley has managed to find the net.

?? Ross Barkley ends a run of 34 PL apps without a goal, dating back to Oct 2018, when he scored in 3 successive games (had scored 6 goals in cup competitions since then) pic.twitter.com/0UHcW2ZJgT — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 4, 2020

Given the venom with which he connected, and the way in which he played generally, perhaps the goal will give him some much needed confidence.

You can watch the goal below, courtesy of NBC Sport and beIN Sports.