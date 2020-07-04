Olivier Giroud had already been denied once by Watford’s Ben Foster as Chelsea looked to stamp their authority on this London derby at Stamford Bridge.
Just 10 minutes later and from a similar position Ross Barkley found the Frenchman, and as Michael Dawson slid in to challenge, he mis-timed his tackle and left Giroud to tuck the chance home in the corner.
It was no more than the Blues deserved after in what was a bruising encounter against a Watford side desperate to avoid relegation.
You can watch it below, finish courtesy of Sky Sports.
