Menu

Video: Greenwood’s silky run and brilliant finish to score second for Man United vs Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the 53rd minute of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth, the Red Devils made it 4-2 after a clinical display from Mason Greenwood.

Nemanja Matic beat his man in a 50/50 challenge and poked the ball into Greenwood’s path, the 18-year-old faced up his man before dribbling into the box.

Greenwood created enough space with his neat dribbling to fire the ball into the top corner, despite being off-balance with a wonderful finish.

Take a look at the wonderkid’s fine run and finish below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News

Greenwood has now grabbed 16 first-team goals in his breakthrough season, 8 of which coming in the Premier League – what a talent United have on their hands.

More Stories Mason Greenwood Nemanja Matic