Video: Greenwood’s silky run and brilliant finish to score second for Man United vs Bournemouth

In the 53rd minute of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth, the Red Devils made it 4-2 after a clinical display from Mason Greenwood.

Nemanja Matic beat his man in a 50/50 challenge and poked the ball into Greenwood’s path, the 18-year-old faced up his man before dribbling into the box.

Greenwood created enough space with his neat dribbling to fire the ball into the top corner, despite being off-balance with a wonderful finish.

Take a look at the wonderkid’s fine run and finish below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Greenwood has now grabbed 16 first-team goals in his breakthrough season, 8 of which coming in the Premier League – what a talent United have on their hands.