Video: Ice-cold Rashford scores brilliant penalty for Man United vs Bournemouth

In the 33rd minute of Manchester United’s clash with Bournemouth, the Red Devils were awarded the chance to take the lead after Adam Smith was deemed to handle the ball after a cross into the box.

Some would think this that call on Bournemouth is very harsh as Smith had little time to react after Jefferson Lerma missed an attempted headed clearance.

Rashford stepped up from 12 yards and tucked the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely penalty, the ace used a lengthy stutter-step run-up before his spot-kick. Aaron Ramsdale even dived the right way.

Take a look at the England international’s lovely spot-kick below:

This is Rashford’s first goal since he returned from injury when the Premier League returned.