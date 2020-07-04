A wonderful substitution from Mikel Arteta paid immediate dividends as Alexandre Lacazette bagged Arsenal’s second goal against Wolves within three minutes of coming on.

It was his first Premier League away goal since February 2019, and proved to be the one which took the game away from the hosts.

?? Alexandre Lacazette scores his 1st away PL goal since Feb 2019 – had gone 16 away PL apps (11 starts) without a goal. 27 of his 35 PL goals have been scored at home pic.twitter.com/tPOVRNj5jg — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 4, 2020

Pouncing on a loose ball, the Frenchman turned his marker and powered the ball home into the bottom corner.

It was the Midlanders first defeat since coming back after lockdown, and will do wonders for Arsenal’s chances of qualification for the 2020/21 Europa League, or perhaps even the Champions League if they can build on this victory.