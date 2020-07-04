What a way to bring up your 50th goal of the season!

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowksi has enjoyed a sensational 2019/20, and carried on his goalscoring efforts as soon as the lockdown allowed.

Against Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB Cup on Saturday evening, he notched his 50th of the campaign from way outside the box.

Receiving the assist from Bayern keeper, Manuel Neuer, the venom in his shot beat Lukas Hradeck all ends up, giving his side a comfortable 3-0 advantage.

