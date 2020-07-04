Video: Mason Greenwood equalises for Man United with powerful finish vs Bournemouth

In the 28th minute of Manchester United’s clash with Bournemouth, Mason Greenwood equalised for the Red Devils with a beautiful finish.

Nemanja Matic sparked a brilliant attacking opportunity after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side won the ball on the halfway line, Marcus Rashford played the ball into Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker laid the ball off to Greenwood with an inch-perfect pass despite being off balance, the 18-year-old hammered the ball into the net with a powerful finish.

Take a look at the wonderkid’s equaliser below:

Mason Greenwood has done it again! ? He has now scored in back-to-back Man Utd games for the third time this season across all competitions… He's still just 18! Bruno Fernandes with another assist ? pic.twitter.com/izzXmEj3Te — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 4, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer.

This was Greenwood’s 15th first-team goal of the season, this is an absolutely unreal return considering this is the ace’s breakthrough season.