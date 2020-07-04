Menu

Video: Mason Greenwood equalises for Man United with powerful finish vs Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
In the 28th minute of Manchester United’s clash with Bournemouth, Mason Greenwood equalised for the Red Devils with a beautiful finish.

Nemanja Matic sparked a brilliant attacking opportunity after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side won the ball on the halfway line, Marcus Rashford played the ball into Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker laid the ball off to Greenwood with an inch-perfect pass despite being off balance, the 18-year-old hammered the ball into the net with a powerful finish.

This was Greenwood’s 15th first-team goal of the season, this is an absolutely unreal return considering this is the ace’s breakthrough season.

