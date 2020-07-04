Menu

Video – Saka’s beautifully struck half volley puts Arsenal ahead in crunch Wolves clash

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mikel Arteta’s young, attacking formation could’ve come back to haunt him against a dogged Wolves side, but fortune favours the brave it seems.

Arsenal dominated the first half of their game against the Midlanders and their reward came just before half-time.

The Gunners had already gone close through Eddie Nketiah, and on 42 minutes Bukayo Saka was left alone centrally and was given time to swivel and bury a sumptuous half volley.

It was no more than they deserved and you can watch it in all its glory below, footage courtesy of Sky Sports and NBC.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Eddie Nketiah