Video – Saka’s beautifully struck half volley puts Arsenal ahead in crunch Wolves clash

Mikel Arteta’s young, attacking formation could’ve come back to haunt him against a dogged Wolves side, but fortune favours the brave it seems.
Arsenal dominated the first half of their game against the Midlanders and their reward came just before half-time.
The Gunners had already gone close through Eddie Nketiah, and on 42 minutes Bukayo Saka was left alone centrally and was given time to swivel and bury a sumptuous half volley.
It was no more than they deserved and you can watch it in all its glory below, footage courtesy of Sky Sports and NBC.
A goal out of nothing for Arsenal!
Bukayo Saka re-adjusts himself brilliantly before firing past Rui Patricio for his first ever Premier League goal! ?
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 4, 2020