Video – Saka’s beautifully struck half volley puts Arsenal ahead in crunch Wolves clash

Mikel Arteta’s young, attacking formation could’ve come back to haunt him against a dogged Wolves side, but fortune favours the brave it seems.

Arsenal dominated the first half of their game against the Midlanders and their reward came just before half-time.

The Gunners had already gone close through Eddie Nketiah, and on 42 minutes Bukayo Saka was left alone centrally and was given time to swivel and bury a sumptuous half volley.

It was no more than they deserved and you can watch it in all its glory below, footage courtesy of Sky Sports and NBC.