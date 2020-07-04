Menu

Video: Stanislas effortlessly nutmegs Maguire before fine goal vs Man United

In the 15th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Bournemouth, the Cherries took a shock lead thanks to some magic from Junior Stanislas.

The Red Devils failed to clear a dangerous cross into the box from Adam Smith, the ball spilled to Stanislas – who drilled the ball across goal.

The ace’s effort was blocked but the winger showed tenacity to pick up the second ball and proceed to effortlessly nutmeg last summer’s marquee signing Harry Maguire.

The wide man rounded off a fine move by smashing the ball in at the near post.

Some Manchester United supporters may even be unhappy at David de Gea’s part to play in this goal, could the Spaniard have done better to keep this out?

