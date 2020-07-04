It’s taken almost two seasons for it to arrive, but when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free-kick for Juventus, it was worth the wait.

Already leading 2-1 in the Turin derby against Torino, the Portuguese stepped out from just outside the area and easily found the top corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first free-kick for Juventus in a competitive game for the club. The long, long wait is over. pic.twitter.com/hAh6hA7rY0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 4, 2020

His stance when addressing the dead ball hasn’t changed since his days at Manchester United, and the ease with which he got the ball up and over the wall and past the keeper suggests he hasn’t lost any of his expertise in this regard, even if it’s been a long time coming.

You can see the strike in all its glory below.

Oooh…what a strike! ? A STUNNING free-kick from Cristiano Ronaldo in the derby! ? pic.twitter.com/cArRjivipS — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 4, 2020