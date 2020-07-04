Video – Wan-Bissaka’s comical attempt at Ronaldo-esque back heel

Manchester United certainly enjoyed themselves in their 5-2 over Bournemouth on Saturday, and some outstanding goals will surely have pleased Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

One of the moments of the match was actually a piece of skill that went disastrously wrong for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Motoring down the right-hand-side, the right-back received a pass from Bruno Fernandes but then tried to return it with a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque back heel.

Suffice to say that the attempt couldn’t have gone much worse.