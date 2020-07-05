Arsenal could reportedly sell up to three players from their current squad in order to finance a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners could offload Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira or Alexandre Lacazette this summer in order to raise funds to sign Partey from Atletico.

The Gunners have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic and so the club can only sign new players if they sell a few of the players who are currently on their books.

Partey is believed to be keen on moving to the Emirates this summer and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has identified him as a primary transfer target for the club in this summer’s transfer window, according to the Mail.

It’s certain that Partey would add the necessary quality to Arsenal’s midfield by being deployed as a defensive midfielder sitting in front of the Gunners’ back four and he could prove to be a vital signing for Mikel Arteta.

However, despite Arsenal planning on axing the trio to fund a move for Partey, at the moment any move is yet to materialise as things stand.