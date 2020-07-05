Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why he kept on yelling at Dani Ceballos throughout the Gunners’ 2-0 win over Wolves yesterday.

Arteta led Arsenal to an important win in the Premier League, with goals from Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette delivering an important three points against an in-form Wolves side.

As noted by the Metro, Arteta seemed to keep on singling out Ceballos during the match, shouting his name and trying to give him specific instructions.

When asked about shouting at Ceballos so much, Arteta said, as quoted by the Metro: “Just to try to make him aware all the time of the situations happening on the pitch and to try to help him to make the best possible decisions.”

The Spain international has had a mixed season on loan at the Emirates Stadium since his move from Real Madrid last summer, and fans will be intrigued to see that Arteta felt he needed to give him so many reminders about what to do against Wolves.

In a way, it’s encouraging to see how hands-on Arteta is with his in-game management, but it may also be a concern that his messages to Ceballos on the training pitch and the dressing room are not getting through, meaning he has to shout at him so often in games.