The latest Arsenal transfer gossip is here and there are big updates on some big names who could be on their way to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners need some major investment if their rookie manager Mikel Arteta is to have any chance of turning the team’s fortunes around after this difficult season, and it seems he may well get some funds to get solid signings in.

According to one report, it could mean that the Gunners have to offload as many as three big names to land one of their top targets in midfield.

It’s claimed that Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi or Lucas Torreira could make way as Arsenal target a move for Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international looks like he’d be a great fit for Arteta’s side, and just the upgrade the north Londoners need on flops like Guendouzi.

Another potential signing for Arsenal could be Real Madrid misfit James Rodriguez, whose future at the Bernabeu has been in doubt for some time.

Reports claim Manchester United are also in the running to land the Colombia international, who has been cleared to leave on the cheap this summer.

Rodriguez has not been at his best for Real for a while now and they’ll accept just £22.5million for him ahead of next season – a potential bargain for Arsenal that could be a gamble worth taking if he gets back to his best.

Finally, Arsenal are also chasing the signing of Manchester City defender John Stones.

Everton are also said to be in the running to bring the England international back to Goodison Park, but Arteta could do well to link up with his former player once again.