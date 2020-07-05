Video: Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster continues fine form with thumping finish for Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday

Young Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is in superb form at the moment, and has netted yet another fine goal in the Championship today.

Watch below as the 20-year-old’s thumping finish finds the back of the net for Swansea City against Sheffield Wednesday.

GOAL FOR SWANSEA! It's that young man Rhian Brewster again. The Liverpool loanee continues his goalscoring form for the Swans ?? Watch live on Sky Sports Football or follow online here: https://t.co/IQYQS9KLUo pic.twitter.com/2nn5BXEHZ6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 5, 2020

Brewster faces a fight to get into this star-studded Liverpool team, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino among the finest attacking players in the world.

Still, Brewster has shown in his loan spell this season that he could surely be a useful squad player at Anfield next season at the very least.

