Chelsea are to make a move for one of three potential left-back targets this summer, according to a report in the Guardian.

The report claims current Blues left-back Emerson Palmieri is wanted by Antonio Conte at Inter Milan with the former Chelsea boss willing to spend up to £18m on the full-back.

Inter have opened talks to sign Emerson, according to the Guardian report, however, it is believed that Chelsea will want more for the 25-year-old Italian international as things stand.

Emerson would be willing to move away from Stamford Bridge in search of first-team football with the left-back eyeing an inclusion in Italy’s Euro 2021 squad ahead of the tournament next summer, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Blues are to make their pick between Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, Alex Telles of FC Porto and Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax, according to the Guardian.

Chilwell’s high price tag could prove to be a deterring factor for the Blues in their bid to sign a new left-back this summer with Telles and Tagliafico considered as backups by Frank Lampard.

It now remains to be seen as to how Lampard goes about his search for a new left-back this summer.

Chilwell is clearly the biggest name, but it might make sense for the west London giants not to over-spend on that position after already bringing in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech for next season.