It’s already panning out to be a busy summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge with Blues boss Frank Lampard moving quickly to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Now, Chelsea are set to make their pick between three potential left-back targets, according to a report in the Guardian.

The report states that current Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri could be on his way out at Stamford Bridge with Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan keen on signing the 25-year-old full-back.

The Blues are to now pick between Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, Alex Telles of FC Porto and Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax, according to the Guardian, however, Chilwell’s inflated price tag could deter Chelsea from making a move for the England international.

Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are interested in signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma according to French outlet Le10Sport.

The Express via TF1 report that Zouma could be available for €30m despite the defender being contracted to Chelsea until 2023.

Zouma spent last season on loan at Everton, however, any move for the French defender from the Toffees is yet to materialise.