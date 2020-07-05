Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has sent a clear message to Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz amid transfer rumours linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The exciting young Germany international has shone in his time with Leverkusen, establishing himself as one of Europe’s biggest prospects and looking set to surely seal a big move before too long.

The Telegraph have linked Havertz as a top priority transfer target for Chelsea this summer, and his fellow countryman Rudiger has made it clear he’d love to see his international team-mate join.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Rudiger responded to the speculation by saying: “Kai is talented, when I saw him train with the Germany national team I was like, ‘wow!’

“I would be lying to you if I said I didn’t want him at Chelsea.”

Blues fans will hope Havertz gets the message, as the 21-year-old could be an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who has been missed since he left the club for Real Madrid last summer.

Chelsea were under a transfer ban at the time so couldn’t really fill that void in their attack, but Havertz is a similarly skilful and creative player who could be ideal alongside fellow new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to give Frank Lampard a much stronger squad for next season.