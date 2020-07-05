According to the Sun, Crystal Palace are set to bid £10m for Chelsea’s midfield ace Conor Gallagher, the 20-year-old has been sensational whilst on loan in the Championship this season.

The Sun report that Eagles boss Roy Hodgson sees the ace as the kind of young talent that can lift the current squad, Palace are hoping that Chelsea allow the ace to leave permanently this summer.

It’s added that the South London outfit would still be keen on taking the creative midfielder on loan if Frank Lampard doesn’t agree to a sale, either way it seems Gallagher has done enough to warrant a chance in the top-flight next season.

The Sun add that Gallagher has two years left on his current contract, regardless of this we’d think that Chelsea will value the ace at considerably more than £10m considering his fine performances.

Gallagher, who has represented England from Under-17s to Under-21s level has contributed six goals and 10 assists in the Championship this season.

The ace has been with Swansea for the second-half of the season after also impressing for Charlton in the first period of the campaign.

Whilst Lampard has integrated Chelsea’s top talents into the first-team since being appointed as boss, Gallagher’s path appears to be blocked by a plethora of options.

The Blues’ current central midfield options consist of superstar N’Golo Kante, maestro Mateo Kovacic, star Jorginho, in-form ace Ross Barkley and also academy graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek and teenage talent Billy Gilmour.

Gallagher would have a much better chance of regular first-team football with a move to a side of Palace’s stature, the ace would be an ideal option for the Eagles as he’d give them more energy and more of a direct attacking threat from the middle of the park.