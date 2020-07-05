Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in sealing the transfer of Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez this summer.

The Colombia international remains a big name with plenty of natural talent, but it’s fair to say his career has gone rather downhill in recent times.

Still, he’s clearly not short of suitors this summer as Marca claim a host of Premier League sides are considering moves for him as Real Madrid slash his asking price to around £22.5million.

Among those named are Man Utd and Arsenal, who could certainly both benefit from signing a top creative player after disappointing performances this season.

The 28-year-old would no doubt strengthen those teams if he gets back to his best, with United looking in need of an attacking midfielder to perhaps provide an upgrade on the inconsistent Paul Pogba.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would do well to sign a replacement for the struggling Mesut Ozil, who is surely now past his best and seemingly no longer a big part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Rodriguez would be a risky signing, but if Marca’s claims that he’s now available for as little as £22.5m are correct, clubs will probably be tempted.

Everton and Wolves are also named as suitors by Marca, while Juventus and Napoli are said to have cooled their interest in the South American.

