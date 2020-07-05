Liverpool are reportedly among the long list of top clubs to have contacted Valencia about a potential transfer deal for Ferran Torres.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Torres by Don Balon, though the report suggests Real Madrid are currently leading the chase for the young winger in a deal worth around €80million.

The Spaniard looks a huge prospect and Don Balon also claim that Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also all joined Liverpool in asking Valencia about a potential deal.

Jurgen Klopp has just led Liverpool to Premier League title glory, but it’s little surprise that the German tactician is still keen to keep on improving his squad.

LFC lack depth behind their first choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with Torres perhaps an ideal option to give Klopp more opportunities to rotate in that department.

Still, it looks like Torres himself is now more likely to be heading to Real Madrid, unless Liverpool can pull off a late hijack.

Reds fans will hope, however, that this shows some intent from Klopp to sign a top attacking player this summer.