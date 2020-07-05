Liverpool are reportedly convinced they’ve closed the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international is also wanted by his former club Barcelona, but it seems like it could only be a matter of hours before a move to Anfield is wrapped up, according to Don Balon.

Alcantara has shone in his time with Bayern, looking one of the finest players in the world in his position for a good few years now.

Liverpool would surely benefit from this signing, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps lacking a creative ball-player of his type in his current squad, with most of the team’s creativity coming from their attack-minded full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

The Reds have just won the Premier League title but will surely look to keep on improving if they are to fight off the challenge of the likes of Manchester City and perhaps Chelsea and Manchester United next season.

Alcantara would certainly be a joy to watch in the Premier League, even for neutral fans, though Don Balon suggest that interest from Barca could perhaps be one late hurdle for Liverpool to overcome, even if the report also strongly suggests they’re confident about winning the race for his signature.

Earlier today we reported that many LFC fans believe the 29-year-old dropped a big hint over his future on Twitter.