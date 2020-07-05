Many Liverpool fans are convinced Thiago Alcantara has hinted at a transfer to Anfield with a picture posted to his Twitter yesterday.

The Spain international won the DFB-Pokal cup final with Bayern Munich against Bayer Leverkusen, and celebrated afterwards with a photo of himself and on-loan star Philippe Coutinho holding the trophy.

This comes as Sport claim Alcantara has held talks over a move to Liverpool, and it seems a lot of Reds supporters are taking the picture of him alongside their former player Coutinho as a teasing hint about his future.

Of course, it may just be that the 29-year-old is posing with a team-mate without giving it much thought, or that that was the best quality picture he got on the day.

Loads of Liverpool fans, however, are taking it as a big sign that he wants the move to Anfield, and, in fairness, we’ve seen stuff like this from footballers on social media a lot in recent times.

It’s not uncommon for players to drop little hints on Twitter or Instagram ahead of big moves, and Alcantara may well have been aware of the stir that this picture would cause at the moment, even if a deal is not yet done.

