Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is reportedly a transfer target for Atletico Madrid as they eye a replacement for Arsenal target Thomas Partey.

Partey is a summer transfer target for Arsenal, CaughtOffside understands, and the Ghana international is a big name who will need replacing in Diego Simeone’s side.

According to Don Balon, Atletico could turn to Liverpool star Fabinho as a £54million target to fill that void, with the suggestion being that the Brazil international is not entirely satisfied with the amount of playing time he’s had at Anfield.

This is a questionable claim given that Fabinho has mostly been a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad in this season’s Premier League title success and last season’s Champions League victory.

The Reds surely won’t want to sell such a quality player, and it seems unlikely they’d be under much pressure to do so as Anfield is clearly a good place for top players to be right now.

Still, with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara being strongly linked with Liverpool by Sport, it may be that Fabinho will find increased competition for his place next season.

If Arsenal can land a quality player like Partey and contribute to weakening one of their rivals in the process, they’d surely be pretty happy with that outcome!