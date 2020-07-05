Menu

“Worth at least 100 million” – Manchester United star hailed as “bargain of the season” by these excited fans

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans are absolutely delighted with the form of January signing Bruno Fernandes after another midfield masterclass in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth.

The Portugal international has been a superb addition at Man Utd, settling instantly in the Premier League despite some questioning if he could make the step up from Portuguese football.

MORE: QUIZ: Name every player to score 100+ Premier League goals

No wonder Fernandes has become an immediate fan-favourite at Old Trafford, with many fans now taking to Twitter to hail him as the bargain of the season.

One mentioned that the 25-year-old must already be worth “100 million”, and it does look like the Red Devils landed themselves a top talent for a very generous price this January.

man united bruno fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has made a great start at Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News

“He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there” – PL star’s MAJOR transfer confirmed! Click here to find out more.

BBC Sport‘s report at the time claimed Fernandes cost an initial £47m, which could rise to more like £67m, and for United that certainly doesn’t seem like a fortune.

Here’s some of the reaction to Fernandes’ fine form as fans praise this superb piece of business by their club…

More Stories Bruno Fernandes