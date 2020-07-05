Manchester United fans are absolutely delighted with the form of January signing Bruno Fernandes after another midfield masterclass in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth.
The Portugal international has been a superb addition at Man Utd, settling instantly in the Premier League despite some questioning if he could make the step up from Portuguese football.
No wonder Fernandes has become an immediate fan-favourite at Old Trafford, with many fans now taking to Twitter to hail him as the bargain of the season.
One mentioned that the 25-year-old must already be worth “100 million”, and it does look like the Red Devils landed themselves a top talent for a very generous price this January.
BBC Sport‘s report at the time claimed Fernandes cost an initial £47m, which could rise to more like £67m, and for United that certainly doesn’t seem like a fortune.
Here’s some of the reaction to Fernandes’ fine form as fans praise this superb piece of business by their club…
Bruno Fernandes. £47m. Bargain.
— Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) July 4, 2020
People believed 60 million was too much for him.
Man is already worth at least 100 million currently. https://t.co/e7mMGRem5p
— Manchester_UTD ? (@YimaUnited) July 4, 2020
Daylight robbery https://t.co/OXR6SM5GOU
— . (@rostant_marc) July 4, 2020
Bruno Fernandes unbeaten run at Manchester United.
14
Goals: 7
Assists: 6
If United has paid £100M+ for him, no one would bat an eyelid now.
£49.5M is all he cost.
— The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 4, 2020
bruno fernandes has to be the signing of the season and also the bargain of the season, he's too good #brunofernandes
— Alin (@AlinTheAsian) July 4, 2020
Think Bruno Fernandes will be bargain of the season for United n maybe even the whole PL??
— Alex Smith (@AlexSmi56574930) July 5, 2020
BRUNO FERNANDES
Biggest Bargain of the season!!!
— iDaddy? (@_seyibello) July 4, 2020
Name a bigger bargain than £47m for Bruno Fernandes.
You can’t.
— ?? (@utdbenjamin) July 5, 2020
At 50m we got Bruno Fernandes for an absolute steal #MUFC
— Matthew Lyons (@mattlyons1993) July 4, 2020
Bruno Fernandes to Man united has to be the bargain of the season.
— Enifeni (@Mistmipher) July 4, 2020
Bruno Fernandes again continuing his sensational start to life at United. Scored one hell of a free kick and provided two assists. £47m may have been day light robbery for a player of his calibre.
— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 4, 2020
It’s not every time you spend €55 million on a player and call it a steal but my oh my ! The deal for Bruno Fernandes is a total steal!
— Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) July 4, 2020