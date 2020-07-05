Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is a huge talent, and a stat from Squawka perhaps illustrates that most of all.

Not only has Greenwood now scored as many Premier League goals as Liverpool star Roberto Firmino (whilst making a fraction of starts), but he has now become the first United teenager since Wayne Rooney to reach the 15-goal mark in a single season.

The 18-year-old scored twice for Man Utd against Bournemouth in a 5-2 win this Saturday, and is having a really strong first season in the Red Devils’ first-team.

To match this Rooney record is no mean feat, and it’s a stat that will surely excite many United fans…

Mason Greenwood is the first teenager to score 15 goals in a single season for Man Utd since Wayne Rooney (17) in 2004/05. A special, special talent. pic.twitter.com/oDSp401Ydn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 4, 2020

Rooney went on to become United’s all-time leading scorer and won a host of major honours during his time at Old Trafford, whilst also becoming England captain and the all-time leading scorer for the national team.

If Greenwood has half the career Rooney had, he’ll be a big success, so this is a hugely promising start!