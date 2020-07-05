Manchester United have been told they have a “very special” talent on their hands in the form of wonderkid striker Mason Greenwood.

The 18-year-old hit a superb brace against Bournemouth yesterday, showing once again what a huge prospect he is as he matched an impressive 15-year-old record previously held by Wayne Rooney – see more details here.

Ian Wright was suitably impressed with Greenwood’s performance, describing the teenager as very special, and an exciting prospect for English football in general.

“He looks very special. Because he’s a young English player we get very excited,” Match of the Day pundit Wright as quoted by BBC Sport.

“But we’re not getting carried away because he has these things in his locker that are top-drawer. He can get that extra half a yard which the top players do.”

It is surely only a matter of time before Greenwood gets a look-in for the senior England national team, and Man Utd fans will be so glad he’s been given the chance to flourish under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician looked to be taking a big gamble by selling Romelu Lukaku last summer without signing a replacement, but Greenwood has given the team a fine option to link up with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack.