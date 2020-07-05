Man United surpass Liverpool in one surprise area that offers glimpse of very bright future at Old Trafford

Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial have now scored more goals in all competitions than Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The Red Devils were in superb form yesterday to beat Bournemouth 5-2 in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford, with exciting youngster Greenwood catching the eye in particular with two well-taken goals.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation for Man Utd this season, and his impressive record of 15 goals in all competitions so far this term means he’s already scored more than Liverpool front-man Firmino in all competitions.

He’a also matched the Brazilian with eight goals in the Premier League, despite starting only seven matches to Firmino’s 30.

In total, Liverpool’s front three – quite rightly lauded as one of the best attacking trios in world football – have scored 51 goals between them this season, but United’s trio of Rashford, Greenwood and Martial boasts 55 in total.

Goals in all competitions this season… Salah-Mane-Firmino – 51 Rashford-Martial-Greenwood – 55 pic.twitter.com/GFeSPOeX5p — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 5, 2020

It’s not been the easiest season at United once again, but this superb scoring from a young, dynamic attacking trio surely shows the club could have a very bright future.

The January signing of Bruno Fernandes has also been hugely important for MUFC, with perhaps one or two more signings in defence and defensive midfield now just needed to help the team catch up with Liverpool in other areas of the pitch.