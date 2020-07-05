Manchester United look to have been given a boost in the transfer pursuit of Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund eye Jeremie Boga as a possible replacement, according to Stretty News.

The Sassuolo winger has shone in Serie A in recent times and it seems he’s set to be the subject of plenty of interest this summer as he’s seemingly available for a very generous-looking price.

Stretty News claim Boga could move for around £25-30million in the upcoming transfer window, which has led to interest from Man Utd themselves.

However, the report explains that the Red Devils still look the favourites for Sancho, with Dortmund likely to want a top class replacement if they are to let the England international go.

Boga looks like he’d fit the Dortmund model, as he’s a relatively inexpensive player whose value should increase as he still has plenty of time to continue improving.

Still only 23 years of age, Boga would make sense as someone who could take Sancho’s place on Dortmund’s flanks, and Stretty News claim to have been told an offer from the Bundesliga giants could be made soon.

United fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this situation as it could mean BVB will then be more likely to let Sancho make the move to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could really do with a statement signing of this type as he starts to put together an exciting young team.

They’re not quite title-challenging material yet though, so getting someone like Sancho in alongside the in-form Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood could be an important next step.