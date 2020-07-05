The latest Man Utd transfer talk is here as the Red Devils are linked with some real potential bargains today.

According to reports in Spain, United are in a battle with a number of Premier League clubs for the signing of Real Madrid misfit James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international is also being linked with Arsenal, Everton and Wolves, while Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli are increasingly cooling their interest in him.

Still, it’s looking good for United as they could sign Rodriguez for as little as £22.5million, with Real desperate to offload the under-performing attacking midfielder.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are said to have made an approach for Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga.

Reports in France claim the Red Devils are among a number of sides to have made ‘timid’ contact about signing Boga, who has shone in Serie A in recent times.

The former Chelsea man could be an ideal cheap alternative to Jadon Sancho for United, with recent claims suggesting they won’t meet Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for the England international.

Finally, United are also being linked with Penarol starlet Facundo Pellistri, an exciting youngster from Uruguay.

The 18-year-old winger looks a huge talent and could make a fine fit in this youthful and exciting side being put together by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Penarol are managed by former MUFC striker Diego Forlan, which could give them an edge in the deal.