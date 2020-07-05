According to reliable Bild journalist Christian Falk, despite the strong talk of Thiago Alcantara leaving Bayern Munich for Liverpool, Manchester United could hijack their heated rivals’ swoop for the star.

Sport shocked everyone a few days ago when they claimed that Liverpool were in advanced talks to sign the 29-year-old, with the Reds set to pay the maestro’s transfer fee in instalments.

The rumour has run wild since then, with Argentine outlet VarskySports claiming the Spaniard will move to Merseyside next week, journalist Tancredi Palmeri even hinted personal terms are already agreed.

It would be weird to see the Red Devils hijacking this move, it would be poetic in some senses, David Moyes rejected the deep-lying playmaker twice during his doomed spell in charge.

Liverpool is a big topic. There are also rumors about @ManUtd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 4, 2020

Bayern chief Karl Heinz Rummenigge even revealed that the midfielder has asked to leave the German giants in an interview with Bild, suggesting a summer exit is likely.

It would certainly be exciting to see Thiago in action in the Premier League, it would be interested to see how much success one of the best passers in the world would have in the English game.

All the above mentioned reports point to the fact that Bayern want €35m for Thiago, with Liverpool said to be keen on signing the ace for an initial €30m fee plus €5m add-ons.

Thiago has bagged three goals and two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Whilst Liverpool have dominated the rest of the field to win the title in record time this season, the Reds may actually be in more need of a midfielder of Thiago’s skillset than their rivals United would.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have looked phenomenal since the restart with playmakers Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba starting to form a devastating partnership.

Jurgen Klopp on the other hand can lack creativity in the middle of the park at times, an issue that a pinpoint passer like Thiago would certainly solve.

Which side would be a better fit for the midfield maestro?