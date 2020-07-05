Manchester United transfer target Wilfred Ndidi filmed himself and Leicester City team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho chatting about the Red Devils’ thumping win over Bournemouth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put in another exciting performance to beat the Cherries 5-2 at Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood in particularly dazzling form.

Watch this rather intriguing video below as Ndidi asks Iheanacho about the score, and asking about Greenwood in particular, while Iheanacho jokes that Fernandes can’t stop scoring…

Nothing to see here, just our Nigerian brothers chilling ??? pic.twitter.com/vgeAAA3ls7 — Chivo ? (@qgatss) July 4, 2020

This comes as Ndidi has been linked with Man Utd, with the Nigeria international impressing a great deal in his time at the King Power Stadium.

“He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there” – PL star’s MAJOR transfer confirmed! Click here to find out more.

Ndidi clearly seems interested in how United are getting on, which makes sense given his Leicester side are also battling them for a top four spot this season.

Still, MUFC fans may also be intrigued to see how much he seems impressed by Greenwood and Fernandes.