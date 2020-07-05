QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 100+ Premier League goals as Jamie Vardy joins the centurions club?

Jamie Vardy scored his 100th Premier League goal yesterday in Leicester City’s win over Crystal Palace.

The England international has truly had a memorable journey in recent years, rapidly rising from non-league to becoming a title winner with Leicester in 2015/16.

Now, Vardy is in an exclusive club of Premier League centurions – can you name all the others to have also hit 100 or more in the PL era?

Try your best on the sporcle quiz below!





