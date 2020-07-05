Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has surpassed the goal tallies of Barcelona and Real Madrid legends with his latest effort against Athletic Bilbao.

The Real Madrid captain has now outscored Barcelona legend Xavi and Real Madrid legends, Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane.

Ramos scored a penalty against Athletic Bilbao to give Real Madrid their 1-0 victory to go top of La Liga, seven points clear of second-placed Barcelona.

As seen in the tweet below, the Spanish defender has now scored more goals than midfielders Xavi and Zidane and winger Luis Figo despite primarily being a centre-back.

Sergio Ramos has scored more La Liga goals than Figo, Xavi and Zidane. Not bad for a defender! ? pic.twitter.com/Wc85Nndhe8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 5, 2020

Whilst Xavi, Figo and Zidane were different kinds of players most renowned for their excellent ability on the ball and their dribbling and passing abilities, however, they weren’t most well known for their goalscoring abilities.

Nevertheless, Ramos has now eclipsed the trio of legends with his goal tally for Real Madrid which is very impressive considering that he is a defender.

Thanks to Ramos’ penalty, Real Madrid now look on course to win the La Liga title as things stand.