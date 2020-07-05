Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has provided an update on Thiago Alcantara’s potential move to Liverpool, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Thiago has been linked strongly with a move to Anfield in recent weeks with Jurgen Klopp keen to add the Spaniard to his midfield this summer, according to Sport.

Now, Bayern boss Hansi Flick has commented on Thiago’s future, saying he’s working to persuade him to stay and that he’s optimistic he may be able to do so.

Speaking about Thiago’s situation at Bayern, as cited in the Mirror, Flick said:

“The thing is, I always have hope. I’m actually always very positive about things,

“I also know, of course, that when you’re at a certain age and you’ve already played in the Spanish league with Barcelona and in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, you feel the need to experience another big league. That is quite normal and that is also human.

“I’m trying my best to make sure Thiago stays here and that you can convince him to stay. But that’s one thing that time will show.

“We still have the Champions League ahead of us now and we have a lot of plans, also together with him,” he added.

The 29-year-old would be an excellent addition to Liverpool’s midfield with his diverse passing range and strong work ethic, and the Spaniard is exactly the type of hard-working player who would fit well into Jurgen Klopp’s system at Anfield.

The move is yet to go through as things stand, but Liverpool will be hoping that an agreement can be reached soon and that Flick is unable to change the player’s mind about leaving Bayern.