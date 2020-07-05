Menu

‘This club is beyond finished’ – These Barcelona fans react to Setien’s lineup vs Villarreal

Quique Setien has made two changes to the starting lineup that drew against Atletico Madrid ahead of tonight’s La Liga clash against Villarreal.

Academy graduate Sergi Roberto comes into the midfield three for Ivan Rakitic.

Arturo Vidal has been transitioned back into a seemingly more normal role which has seen promising starlet Riqui Puig replaced by marquee signing Antoine Griezmann.

Take a look at Barcelona’s lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Catalan outfit’s supporters reacted to Setien’s teamsheet:

The Blaugrana need three points to cut down Real Madrid’s 7-point lead at the top of the table, since the restart Barcelona’s shaky form has since them slip behind their rivals in the title race.

There quite a few question marks regarding starlet Puig being out of the lineup, the youngster has offered a much-needed drive forward for the side in recent outings.

